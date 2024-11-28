Putin's Confession About Dnipro Strike Will Be Used At Tribunal - Ukraine At OSCE

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin dictator's admission regarding a Russian strike on Dnipro using an experimental ballistic missile will serve as evidence to hold Vladimir and his associates accountable at a special tribunal.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Ukraine's Acting Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Viktoriia Kuvshynnykova, said this during a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and Forum for Security Cooperation on Russia. The meeting addressed Russia's use of a medium-range ballistic missile to target Dnipro.

"Early on November 21, the Russian regime of war criminals attacked the peaceful and still-sleeping Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an experimental medium-range ballistic missile, as Russian dictator Putin himself admitted. Putin's statement regarding the use of this weapon is yet another proof and de facto admission of guilt in the crime of aggression against Ukraine and all the atrocities committed against our people. This admission will be thoroughly documented and used to hold Putin himself and other war criminals of the Moscow regime accountable," she said.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that striking one of the largest and most populous cities in Ukraine with a new type of strategic weapon, "Russia has made it clear that human lives hold no value for Putin."

"Any Ukrainian city can be viewed by Putin as a testing ground for deadly weapons. This was his threat," Kuvshynnykova said.

She called for the urgent establishment of a Special Tribunal for Russian War Crimes in Ukraine, highlighting the need to begin examining the mounting evidence.

Additionally, she said that "Russia will never succeed in intimidating the brave people of Ukraine and our heroic Armed Forces" and that "the civilized world must respond in a timely and decisive manner to Russia's escalation of the war."

Kuvshynnykova also stressed that Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and "has the full right to strike any Russian legitimate military targets to protect the Ukrainian population in accordance with international law."

"We will continue to do this until Putin stops his aggression and withdraws his troops from the sovereign, internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. The best response to Putin's threats is to force him into a just and lasting peace. The Ukrainian Peace Formula provides the necessary roadmap to achieve this goal. It is time to act. Otherwise, there will be new deadly strikes, threats and escalation of war from Russia. And not only against Ukraine," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal ballistic missile, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro.

Putin later stated that the Russian army had used an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in the attack.

The White House assessed the strike as the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, while the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate suggested it was likely launched from the Kedr system.

