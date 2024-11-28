Mahindra Demonstrates Unprecedented Safety with Live EV Crash and Battery Torture Tests

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 27, 2024: Mahindra has set new safety benchmarks by conducting India’s first live EV crash test on its Electric Origin eSUV—the XEV 9e. Becoming the first Indian OEM to perform such a test, the company showcased the vehicle's robust construction at its state-of-the-art Passive Safety Lab in Tamil Nadu, one of the largest OEM-owned facilities globally.



Live Crash Test Demonstrates Exceptional Safety



The XEV 9e equipped with advanced safety features underwent a frontal 40 percent offset deformable barrier crash test at 64 km/h. The airbags deployed as designed, and the occupant cage remained intact, confirming the vehicle's robust safety performance and structural integrity.



Battery Resilience Proven Through Rigorous Testing



Mahindra demonstrated exceptional battery resilience by conducting several rigorous tests:



• Nail Penetration Test: A live battery Cell was subjected to a nail penetration test, proving it can withstand physical damage without catastrophic consequences.



• Fire Resistance Test: Mahindra today exposed a fully charged battery to open fire, confirming it maintains structural integrity and does not lead to Fire or explosion under extreme temperatures.



• Crush Test: In a dramatic demonstration, a 22-tonne truck was driven over a live battery pack. Despite the severe abuse, the battery retained its structural integrity, electrical function, and charging capability.



With these rigorous tests, Mahindra is unlimiting safety and setting new standards in the automotive industry. The XEV 9e and BE 6e not only embody Mahindra's vision of safe and sustainable mobility but also reaffirm its commitment to engineering vehicles that exceed global safety standards.





