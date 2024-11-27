Jordan, UAE Sign Agreement To Promote Higher Education Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan and the UAE on Wednesday signed an executive programme for cooperation in higher education and scientific research during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah and UAE's Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdulrahman Awar, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The executive programme aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries by exchanging information on academic fields and educational systems, including the mutual recognition and equivalence of university and postgraduate degrees in accordance with each country's regulations.

Key aspects of the programme include the sharing of systems for evaluating academic programmes and institutional accreditation, alongside broader academic matters.

The programme also outlines provisions for the exchange of university-level scholarships and study opportunities, governed by the agreed-upon regulations.

The initiative seeks to encourage enrolment in Jordanian and Emirati educational institutions, support the establishment of branches of higher education institutions in both countries and foster direct cooperation between universities.