Complex Brain Surgeries Save Two Gaza Patients At Jordanian Field Hospital In Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Medical staff at the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Younis successfully saved the lives of two young patients in recent days following complex surgical procedures.

Hassan Shdeifat, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, said that a young girl was admitted to the emergency department on Tuesday with a severe brain haemorrhage and a depressed skull fracture resulting from the Israeli bombing in Gaza.

Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing aggression, Shdeifat and his team performed a delicate brain surgery that ultimately saved her life, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported.

In another case, a young man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The bullet had lodged in his brain, causing a subdural hematoma and displacement of brain tissue.

He arrived unconscious with critical vital signs.

The medical team acted swiftly, performing an urgent surgery that stabilized his condition and saved his life.

Although the bullet remained lodged at the base of his skull, the team successfully controlled the bleeding and repaired the damaged tissue.

Shdeifat expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah for his continuous support and directives to aid Gaza.

He also extended thanks to his colleagues in the Jordanian Royal Medical Services for their unwavering dedication in fulfilling their humanitarian mission under these difficult circumstances.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.