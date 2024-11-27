'Education Voucher': UAH 300M Earmarked For Employment Service's Program In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Employment Service anticipates that spending on the "Education Voucher" retraining program will reach UAH 250-270 million this year. The following year, the amount is projected to increase to UAH 300 million.

Yulia Zhovtiak, the director of the State Employment Service, said in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The voucher program is scheduled to receive financing in the amount of UAH 250-270 million this year. Next year, we plan to increase the budget slightly, up to UAH 300 million," Zhovtiak stated.

At present, the maximum value of an education voucher is 10 times the minimum subsistence level, which equates to UAH 30,280. In the event that the cost of education exceeds the amount of state compensation, the student pays the difference.

The average cost of a voucher is UAH 14,000-15,000, depending on the specialty.

"The most expensive is psychology. In Kyiv, for example, it is difficult to find an educational institution where UAH 30,000 would be enough to study this specialty. But people take vouchers and pay extra themselves," added the director of the Employment Service.

The State Employment Service's retraining program currently offers training in 155 professions and specialties. This year, the number of vouchers issued has reached almost 22,500.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of a two-year pilot project to organize vocational training for women to work in areas where they are traditionally underrepresented.

