Atticus Publishing Presents Tony C Mills' Latest Book: A Journey Into The Healing Power Of Art

“Mind, Body & Art: Unlocking The Healing Power Of Creativity – A Guide to Using Art for Emotional Healing and Personal Growth”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Mind, Body & Art: Unlocking The Healing Power Of Creativity , the debut by self-taught artist and sculptor Tony C Mills. In this insightful guide, Tony explores the connection between creativity and emotional healing, offering practical ways for readers to use art as a tool for self-discovery, resilience, and inner peace.From ancient cave paintings to modern masterpieces, art has always been a powerful form of expression. In Mind, Body & Art, Tony Mills shows how creativity can be used as a form of therapy, helping individuals heal past traumas, reduce stress, and achieve personal growth. Regardless of artistic experience, readers will learn how to integrate creativity into their lives, nurturing their souls and unlocking their full potential.Tony C Mills is a self-taught artist whose distinctive style blends still life with abstract art. His passion for creativity extends to his non-profit organization, More2Me Art Therapy, where he teaches art therapy to exceptional youths. With Mind, Body & Art, Tony aims to share the transformative power of creativity with a wider audience.“I wrote Mind, Body & Art because I've experienced firsthand how art can transform emotional healing and self-discovery,” Tony explains.“I wanted to share that journey and show others how creativity can be a powerful tool for personal growth.”The book's core message is that creativity is accessible to everyone. Whether you're an experienced artist or a beginner, art can help you find peace, resilience, and a deeper understanding of yourself. Tony's book illustrates how art can be a powerful medium for healing, self-expression, and stress relief.Tony Mills discusses these themes further in his recent appearance on The Spotlight Network TV, hosted by Logan Crawford and assisted by Atticus Publishing. To watch the interview, please see the embedded video below.Mind, Body & Art: Unlocking The Healing Power Of Creativity is available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers.For more information, follow Tony on Facebook at @Tony Mills, Instagram at @tonymills75, or contact him via email at ....About Tony C Mills:Tony C Mills is a self-taught artist, painter, sculptor, and founder of the non-profit More2Me Art Therapy. He specializes in oil painting, blending still life with abstract elements, and is passionate about using art for emotional healing and personal growth. Through his organization, he empowers exceptional youths through creativity.

