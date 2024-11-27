Ukraine's Special Operations Soldiers Capture Russian Marines In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian have captured Russian marines in the Kursk region.

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

Video: Official Telegram of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

"Special Operations Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy's manpower during special operations in the Kursk direction," the post said.

Additionally, several dozen servicemen of Russia's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade were captured.