Ukraine's Special Operations Soldiers Capture Russian Marines In Kursk Region

11/27/2024 7:11:43 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian armed forces have captured Russian marines in the Kursk region.

The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on facebook and published a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

"Special Operations Forces soldiers inflicted significant losses on the enemy's manpower during special operations in the Kursk direction," the post said.

Additionally, several dozen servicemen of Russia's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade were captured.

UkrinForm

