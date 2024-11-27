Pixite Unveils Pigment's Stunning New Look, Designed For Creativity And Usability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pigment App's New Look

Coloring enthusiasts can enjoy a major design update to Pigment, the adult coloring app known for its realistic brushes and intuitive features.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pixite today announces a major design update to Pigment , the award-winning adult coloring app known for its realistic brushes and intuitive features. This in-depth reskin reflects Pigment's commitment to delivering a seamless, mindful, and fun creative experience.“Pigment has always been about fostering creativity and joy for our community,” says Ajay Doshi, Pigment's product manager.“This redesign elevates the app with a modern, vibrant look while making it even easier for users of all skill levels to create stunning works of art.”What's New in Pigment?Dark Mode Support: Sleek, eye-friendly interface.Modern Design: Refreshed colors, fonts, and layouts provide a smoother experience.Improved Readability: Updated fonts and layouts make tools more accessible.Streamlined Menus: Optimized navigation for quicker access to favorite features.Usability Upgrades: Inclusive design ensuring usability for all.Consistent Experience: A unified design across iPhone and iPad.Future-Proof Design: The groundwork is ready for exciting new updates.Pigment's new look builds on its legacy as a top-tier creative app, providing tools that inspire and empower.About PigmentConsistently ranked as the #1 coloring app by websites, blogs, and coloring enthusiasts, Pigment provides the most real-to-life coloring experience and is differentiated to a range of artistic abilities. Users can tap to fill different segments of a picture, or choose from a variety of brushes to color more realistically, with strokes.About PixiteOperating since 2009, Pixite is a team of passionate mobile app developers focused on crafting tools that push the boundaries of creativity. From Zinnia Journal and Planner to Pigment and Assembly, Pixite's apps are loved by artists and creators worldwide.

Siobhan Stewart

Pixite

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.