Russians Making Advances In Donetsk Region, Ukrainian Forces Striving To Hold Ground Regional Authorities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, Russian forces have made some advances, but Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing their best to hold them back.

That is according to Vadym Filashkin, Chief of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The occupiers are destroying almost everything. Along the frontline, there isn't a single settlement or critical infrastructure facility, nor any private or communal property that hasn't been nearly completely destroyed. Unfortunately, there are certain advances, but our Defense Forces are doing everything possible and impossible to hold the enemy back," Filashkin stated.

Despite the challenging situation, Filashkin emphasized that all government authorities remain operational in the region, including the police and State Emergency Service units.

"We are working, evacuating people, and assisting our residents," he added.

As reported, Donetsk region remains under constant Russian shelling. Nearly every day, civilians are killed or injured, homes, businesses, and essential infrastructure are destroyed. The region holds the longest frontline in the conflict - approximately 300 kilometers.

While evacuation efforts continue, around 324,000 civilians had been still living in the area under Ukrainian control by mid-November 2024.