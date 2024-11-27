An Unmissable Celebration Awaits You On UAE National Day At Emirates Park Zoo & Resort.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Event: National Day @ emirates park zoo and resort

Location: Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Dates: November 29 to December 2, 2024

Abu Dhabi, 27 November 2024 – Celebrate the 53rd UAE National Day at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort with an exciting array of activities designed to ensure every member of the family has a blast.

With every ticket purchase , enjoy the Kids Theatre Festival and immerse yourself in Emirati culture with traditional stick dance performances. Experience the magic of the puppet show, adding an extra touch of wonder to the event. Glam up with face painting and Arabic henna while cheering for your favourite mascots as they parade around the zoo.

Join for the perfect one-stop destination for family fun, offering a mix of culture, entertainment, education, and adventure amidst the exciting vibes of wildlife. Whether you're here for the animals, the performances, or the delightful kid-friendly activities, there's something for everyone.

Grab your tickets and make this an unforgettable celebration to mark the 53rd UAE National Day with your loved ones.