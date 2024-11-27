Ministry Of Sports And Youth Partners With Daam To Launch Qatar International Pylon Race Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth has partnered with the Social & Contribution Fund (Daam) to launch the Qatar International Pylon Race 2024, organised by the Qatar R/C Sport Center of the Ministry.

Scheduled from December 4–7 under the guidance of International Air Sports Federation (FAI), the event will be hosted at the Qatar R/C Sport Center's airfield in Simsimah, 55 kilometers to the north of Doha.

A partnership agreement in this regard was signed by Qatar R/C Sport Center General Manager Sheikh Mohammed bin Fahd Al Thani and Daam Programs Director Hassan Yousef Al Obaidly, at a ceremony held at the Ministry.

The second edition of the Qatar International Pylon Race Meet will feature 50 participants from 15 countries, solidifying Qatar's status as the annual host of the F3 Pylon Race World Cup final round.

Officials of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Social & Sport Contribution Fund (Daam) and Qatar R/C Sport Center pose for a photograph during the partnership agreement signing ceremony.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the event's significance in showcasing Qatar's capability to host major sports events while promoting hobbies and sports that benefit future generations of Qataris and residents.

He praised Daam Fund's support for promoting remote-controlled sport in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and acknowledged the Ministry's ongoing efforts to achieve excellence across all activities and sports.

Al Obaidly highlighted the event as a reflection of the country's commitment to modern sports, aiming to elevate the country's global position in remote aviation sports while encouraging youth participation in this innovative field.

Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry Fawaz Abdullah Al Massifri, noted that the collaboration aligns with the ministry's vision to develop responsible, active youth with a strong national identity.

Pylon racing, often called the Formula 1 of aviation, involves high-speed remote-controlled planes under four categories: F3R, F3T, F3D, and F3E.

The inaugural edition last year saw notable success, with Qatar's Abdullah Al Humaidi winning the F3R category title and Fahad Al Humaidi securing second place in F3T.