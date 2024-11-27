India Accelerates Semiconductor Design Innovation With Chipin Centre And Siemens Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 27 (KNN) The of India, under its ambitious vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, is fostering a vibrant design ecosystem by providing the national design community with direct access to the state-of-the-art ChipIN Centre.

Established at C-DAC Trivandrum, this centralised facility is pivotal in meeting the growing demand for cutting-edge chip design tools and infrastructure.

The ChipIN Centre, supported by the of & IT, delivers comprehensive solutions spanning the entire chip design lifecycle, from concept to fabrication at the SCL foundry.

It boasts capabilities for advanced nodes, including 5 nm designs, with 128 CPU cores and a compute capacity of 640 million gates, tackling complex SoC and IC design challenges.

Siemens' powerful VeloceTM hardware-assisted verification solution is now available for companies under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme and Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme.

The C2S Programme currently engages over 20,000 students across 250 academic institutions, offering access to Siemens' industry-leading EDA tools.

With an ambitious target of reaching 85,000 B.Tech, M.Tech, and PhD students in five years, the initiative addresses critical talent and innovation needs in India's semiconductor sector. Entrepreneurs from 45 start-ups also benefit from ChipIN's expansive resources.

Siemens has significantly extended the availability of its EDA tools, scaling from 120 to 250+ institutions under C2S. According to Ruchir Dixit, Vice President of Siemens Digital Industries Software,“Our expanded participation aligns with India's unwavering commitment to a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Empowering the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs positions India as a global semiconductor powerhouse.”

Sunita Verma of MeitY emphasised,“Enhanced support from Siemens strengthens our semiconductor vision, helping India become a leader in chip design innovation.”

By bridging academia, industry, and policy, ChipIN Centre is a cornerstone of India's quest to establish a self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem and a significant contributor to the global semiconductor supply chain.

(KNN Bureau)