NCLAT Dismisses Petition For Insolvency Proceedings Against Amazon Wholesale (India)

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 27 (KNN)

In a pivotal decision, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Delhi has dismissed the petition seeking to initiate insolvency proceedings against Wholesale (India).



The appellate tribunal upheld the earlier ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which in March 2023 had rejected the insolvency plea filed by Multiplier Brand Solutions.

The NCLAT emphasised that the petition was based on disputed invoices and that the dispute had arisen well before the formal demand notice was issued.



The tribunal ruled that the NCLT was correct in refusing to initiate the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), given the pre-existing nature of the dispute between the two parties.

In its judgment, the NCLAT noted that the claim made by Multiplier Brand Solutions for the payment of invoices was already contested prior to the demand notice, reflecting a long-standing disagreement between the parties.



The tribunal reinforced that no error was made in rejecting the insolvency proceedings, particularly since a clear dispute was evident in the correspondence that preceded the demand notice.

The case revolves around a claim by Multiplier Brand Solutions, which had raised invoices amounting to Rs 3.69 crore for services provided to Amazon Wholesale (India) between March and May 2023.



However, Amazon disputed the amount, leading to Multiplier Brand Solutions approaching the NCLT to seek insolvency proceedings.



Amazon, in its defense, argued that the claim was already contested before the demand notice was sent, and thus, the insolvency process could not be initiated.

The NCLT, agreeing with Amazon, had rejected the plea, stating it would not comment on the actual entitlement of the claim but emphasised the presence of a pre-existing dispute.



Multiplier Brand Solutions challenged this decision before the NCLAT, which has now upheld the NCLT's ruling, preventing the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Amazon Wholesale (India).

(KNN Bureau)