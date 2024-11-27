King, Egypt President Renew Call For Ending War On Gaza, Reaffirm Solidarity With Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi met in Cairo on Wednesday and reiterated the call for an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza.During a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one, the two leaders called for increasing aid to Gaza and ensuring its flow without delay or hindrance, stressing the critical role of in this context.The two leaders also highlighted the need to build on the outcomes of the recent Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh to reach comprehensive calm in the region and prevent an expansion of the violence.His Majesty and President Sisi said they look forward to the success of the Cairo ministerial conference to support the humanitarian response in Gaza, which will be held on 2 December.The King expressed appreciation for Egypt's efforts to restore regional stability, while President Sisi commended Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the Palestinian people.The two leaders reaffirmed their absolute rejection of attempts to liquidise the Palestinian issue or force the displacement of Palestinians from their land, stressing that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital is a key requirement to implement the two-state solution and ensure regional stability.His Majesty called for an end to unilateral Israeli measures against Palestinians in the West Bank and recurrent violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The two leaders stressed the need to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing Jordan and Egypt's solidarity with the Lebanese people.Discussing bilateral ties, the King and President Sisi expressed pride in the strong relations and their keenness on taking cooperation to further heights across all sectors.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, and Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt Amjad Adaileh attended the meeting.From the Egyptian side, Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati, General Intelligence Service Director Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.