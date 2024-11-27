Jaipur Rugs Launches Limited-Edition Wall Rug Collection For Eid Al Etihad

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur Rugs, a global pioneer in artisanal rugs, is delighted to introduce an exclusive collection of wall rugs to mark the 53rd UAE National Day, now celebrated as Eid Al Etihad. This vibrant collection is a testament to the UAE's dynamic spirit, blending artistic innovation with cultural pride.

Jaipur Rugs Launches Limited-Edition Wall Rug Collection

Jaipur Rugs has crafted an entire series of wall rugs, each narrating a unique story inspired by the UAE's remarkable journey. This collection captures the essence of the nation's unity, progress, and heritage, offering visitors an immersive experience through art and craftsmanship.

Each rug in the collection is meticulously hand-tufted by skilled artisans, featuring intricate designs that celebrate the UAEs monumental achievements, its breathtaking landscapes, and iconic landmarks such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame and Burj Al Arab. With a palette inspired by the vibrant desert hues and modern skylines, the collection beautifully encapsulates the harmony of tradition and innovation that defines the UAE.

"Our 53rd UAE National Day collection is a tribute to the UAE's unparalleled legacy and future aspirations. These wall rugs represent not just art, but the stories of a nation built on unity, vision, and ambition," said Yogesh Chaudhary, Managing Director of Jaipur Rugs. " We are proud to contribute to this celebration through our craft."

The collection is now on display at the Jaipur Rugs store in Alserkal Avenue. Visitors are invited to explore the collection and witness the meticulous artistry behind each piece. The store is open daily from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, offering an inspiring space to appreciate this collection.

This National Day collection underscores Jaipur Rugs' dedication to combining tradition with modernity, creating timeless pieces that resonate with cultural significance.

For further information, please contact Jaipur Rugs at +971 4 398 8780 or visit .

About Jaipur Rugs

Founded in 1978, on the foundations of love and kindness, Jaipur Rugs is passionate about breathing new life into the ancient art of carpet weaving. They are elevating artisans to artists, to bring the world beautifully designed, meticulously handcrafted works of art in the form of rugs. Uniquely, they work in direct contact with a community of more than 40,000 artisans, learning from and nurturing each other to create and flourish as individuals. Jaipur Rugs has a global footprint, selling to over 90 countries, with stores in 7 Indian cities, 4 international stores, and a strong online retail presence. Every carpet produced by Jaipur Rugs is a blessing of love. With a range of more than 10,000 designs, working in collaboration with renowned global and local designers, in a range of fibers and weaves, everyone can find rugs that suit their space at Jaipur Rugs.