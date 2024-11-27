Cat Buchanan's New Memoir Girl In Flight Offers A Heartfelt And Humorous Look At Adoption, Wealth And Family Dysfunction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cat Buchanan's compelling coming-of-age memoir, Girl in Flight, is now available. Set in the glamorous 1960s and early 70s in Manhattan and Los Angeles, Buchanan takes readers on an intensely personal journey through a childhood characterized by affluence, adoption, acrimonious divorce, and a brutal bicoastal custody battle. Buchanan's memoir exposes the hidden emotional cost of growing up in a high-society environment where ambition, alcoholism, and family dysfunction consume and destroy the Buchanan family, despite the wealth and luxury surrounding her.Girl in Flight illustrates how privilege does not protect against the consequences of bad behavior through witty, fast-paced, and perceptive prose. In addition to providing a poignant indictment of how affluence may worsen rather than resolve deeply ingrained familial conflicts, Buchanan's narrative is a testament to tenacity. This gripping and sympathetic book is a tale of perseverance, fortitude, and finding humor in the midst of tragedy. If you enjoy stories about people overcoming hardship, finding their own path in life, and the challenges of surviving a solipsistic family, this one is a must-read.You can now get Girl in Flight on Amazon.About the Author:Media lawyer and music documentary producer Cat Buchanan has collaborated with well-known musicians such as Pete Best of The Beatles and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. She is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, Pepperdine University School of Law, and London School of Economics and Political Science who infuses her writing with comedy. A long-standing resident in London, Cat has swapped swimming in Malibu for hiking on Hampstead Heath.

