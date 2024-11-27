Devnagri AI Launches Multilingual Conversational AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Devnagri AI

The new Conversational AI is set to transform multilingual digital communications through human-like responses with greater context, accuracy, and scalability

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Devnagri AI , a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech startup, announced the general availability of a highly versatile multilingual Conversational AI capable of human-like conversations in over 40 Indian and international languages.

Businesses increasingly turn to real-time personalized customer communications to improve customer experience and brand loyalty. However, language barriers can severely limit a company's ability to serve non-English-speaking customers. Devnagri's new multilingual conversational AI solution is well-suited for industries focusing on translation and real-time personalized customer engagement at scale.

Devnagri's AI models were initially trained on general data but further refined and scaled with domain-specific datasets. Focusing on industry-specific contexts allows Devnagri to deliver more relevant, accurate, and nuanced translations, directly supporting specialized needs across industries.

Devnagri's new Conversational AI is modeled on a customer-centric framework called Brain (Cognitive Thinking). Using this framework, brands can hyperpersonalize customer interactions while maintaining their unique language, tone, and vocabulary.

Commenting on this occasion, Devnagri Co-founder Mr Nakul Kundra said,“We utilize our proprietary large language models, optimized into smaller, customer-centric models trained on tailored datasets. This approach powers our AI-driven multilingual chat and conversational bots, delivering exceptional effectiveness in brand communications and customer support. Our solution ensures human-like responses with enhanced context, precision, and scalability, all while preserving your brand's unique voice.”

“Devnagri's multilingual conversational AI will be a game-changer for global brands looking to connect and serve their diverse customers in a personalized and intelligent manner at scale," he added.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder of Devnagri, said,“Language should never be a barrier to building strong customer relationships. With our multilingual Conversational AI, we are reshaping how businesses engage in real-time, personalized communication across cultures.” He added,“This is not just a technological development, it's a step toward making global connections more human, accessible, and inclusive. Devnagri is committed to empowering brands to scale confidently while staying true to their unique identity.”

Real-time personalized multilingual conversational AI is the future of customer engagement. It elevates customer interactions and operational efficiency and reduces costs. Unlike traditional translation players who rely solely on machine learning or conversational AI, Devnagri combines the power of machine translation with conversational AI to deliver seamless real-time, multilingual customer interactions.

The solution is flexible and easy to deploy across all digital channels, including websites, CRMs, IVR systems, and social media. It will be immediately available in India and the Middle East region.

Multilingual Conversational AI

