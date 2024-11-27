Cearnach Grimm Launching Fantasy Series Based On Popular Runebreakers Comic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert Picardo, American actor, Star Trek: Voyager and StargateTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author of the popular Runebreakers webcomic Cearnach Grimm is thrilled to announce that he is writing a series based on the beloved characters from his comics. The first book in the series, Craving of the Sands: A Runebreakers Novel, is a humorous cozy fantasy imagining how the world of Tiringar would change with a social media network in it.Craving of the Sands features Wilhilm Grindtosser, a member of the Runebreakers, a group of misfit heroes in an adventuring party well-known to fans of the comic. Wilhilm is a wizard who famously cannot do magic. In the novel, for the first time, readers will learn that there's much more to it than a simple joke.In Tiringar, magic works by soul rifting – a process that requires someone to give up a part of their soul in order to tap into magic. Wilhilm tore in too deeply when he tried to save the love of his life, and now his soul seems lost, so he tries to use gnome magic to restore it. While on this adventure, he falls for a woman who oddly looks like his long-lost love and forces him to confront the demons of his past – quite literally.Meanwhile, the EyeStone is the latest gnomish gizmo taking Tiringar by storm. The EyeStone allows people to share what they think and do with everyone else. Wilhilm accidentally rises to fame when his magic goes awry and all of Tiringar can see it. Unfortunately, the EyeStone comes with rather inconvenient side effects: spontaneous combustion, ominous shadows, and a tendency to dramatically whisper at inopportune moments.Teaming up with his unruly and unpredictable friends, Wilhilm races against time to uncover the dark truth behind the EyeStone. Their quest pits them against an old nemesis whose diabolical plan could annihilate the world-just when there's a new restaurant in town they'd really like to visit.“Craving of the Sands uses a modern idea like social media networks and translates it into the context of a fantasy world. It creates a believable world while at the same time using humor and satire to exaggerate and amuse,” explains Cearnach Grimm.A multidimensional, magical novel packed with humor and adventure, this book is perfect for fans of Terry Pratchett, Martha Wells, or Terry Brooks.To learn more, please visit CearnachGrimm .About the Author:Cearnach Grimm is an author of fantasy and science fiction and has worked as an international journalist for more than ten years. Grimm created the Runebreakers webcomic four years ago and continues to upload new online stories regularly. Some of his hobbies include Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Warhammer 40k, and striving towards his goal of reading one hundred books each year. To learn more, please visit CearnachGrimm or follow him on Instagram @cearnachgrimm, Facebook @writercearnachgrimm , and TikTok @cearnachgrimm.About the Book:Title: Craving of the Sands: A Runebreakers NovelAuthor: Cearnach GrimmISBN: 9798891960145 (paperback)Publisher: NervousRocketGenre: Adult FantasyPrice: $9.99 USD (paperback)Publication Date: November 27, 2024Pages: 332 pages

