Zelensky Praises Air Defense Teams, Calls For Sustained Pressure On Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the precision of mobile fire teams defending against Russian Shahed drones and called on international partners to continue supporting Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia.

The head of state reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"Every night, our mobile fire groups and other warriors shoot down Russian Shaheds. Every night, they achieve results in saving lives. I am grateful for their precision. Only sustained support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia -- leaving it no room to adapt -- can deprive the Russian Federation of its ability to terrorize Ukraine and continue this war," Zelensky said.

Video: Official Telegram channel of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

He reiterated Ukraine's need for a lasting, reliable peace.

"Only through joint efforts and precision can we make this a reality," Zelensky said.

Ukraine downs 36 Russian drones, 48“lost from radar”

On the night of Tuesday, November 26, beginning at 19:30, Russian forces launched 89 Shahed strike drones and other unidentified UAVs from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

By 09:00 the next day, Ukraine's air defense forces had successfully shot down 36 enemy drones over the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Mykolaiv regions. Additionally, 48 drones disappeared from radar, likely due to active electronic countermeasures. Five drones left Ukrainian airspace, heading toward Belarus, Russia, and Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.