Israeli airstrikes strike two border crossings between Syria, Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, Israeli struck two border crossings, Arida and Dabousiya, between Syria and Lebanon, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel, according to Syrian news agency SANA. These raids were part of a series of similar Israeli on border crossings between the two nations in recent months.



Syrian state television reported that the Israeli shelling at the Dabousiya crossing resulted in casualties. The attacks occurred just hours after Israeli raids hit two villages in the northern Homs countryside, with Syrian officials investigating the strikes.



Earlier reports from SANA stated that Israeli airstrikes caused injuries to two civilians and damage to property in southwestern Homs. Hebrew media indicated that the Israeli military had targeted multiple sites in Syria, particularly those associated with Iranian and Hezbollah forces.



Since 2011, Israel has conducted numerous airstrikes in Syria, targeting military positions and Hezbollah, especially along the Syrian-Lebanese border. Recently, Israel has intensified these attacks in an effort to prevent Hezbollah from transferring weapons from Syria to Lebanon, including strikes on residential areas in Damascus, Homs, and the Qusayr border region.

