Hebrew media reveal details of ceasefire agreement approved by Israeli cabinet

(MENAFN) Hebrew revealed on Tuesday the details of the ceasefire agreement approved by the Israeli cabinet, which is set to take effect at 10 AM on Wednesday, Lebanon time. The agreement, outlined in 13 clauses, also includes a guarantee provided by the United States to Israel.



According to the terms, Hezbollah and other armed groups in Lebanon are forbidden from launching offensive actions against Israel. In return, Israel has agreed to refrain from military strikes against targets in Lebanon, whether by land, air, or sea.



The agreement reaffirms the significance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, while preserving the right of both Israel and Lebanon to self-defense. It also grants the Lebanese army and security forces exclusive authority to carry weapons or deploy troops in southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese government is tasked with overseeing any weapons-related activities within the country, including the sale, supply, and production of arms. Unlicensed arms production facilities, military bases, and infrastructure must be dismantled, and any illegal weapons will be confiscated.



A joint committee, formed by both Israel and Lebanon, will monitor the enforcement of these terms, with both countries required to report violations to the committee and UNIFIL.



Under the agreement, Lebanon will deploy its security forces and military along the border and crossing points with Israel as part of a deployment plan, while Israel is expected to gradually withdraw south of the Blue Line over the course of 60 days.



The agreement also calls for the United Nations to facilitate indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to address land border disputes.

