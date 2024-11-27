Global Panda Partners Seek Harmonious Coexistence Between Man, Nature

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Panda Partners 2024 (GPP), an academic, open and international for dialogue and exchange aimed at building consensus and jointly planning the of global ecological civilization, opened on Tuesday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Themed "Harmonious Coexistence Between Man and Nature," the brings together agencies, professionals and the general public as panda partners, drawing more than 380 attendees from more than 30 countries and regions.

Participants from various sectors discussed topics such as ecological civilization, panda culture and international cultural tourism, jointly exploring a scientific path that prioritizes ecology and pursues green development.

The opening ceremony featured the release of a think-tank report on ecological civilization construction co-authored by a national high-level think tank affiliated with Xinhua, China's state news agency, and another research institution.

