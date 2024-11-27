Qera And The UAE Government In Strategic Partnership Towards The Accelerated Technical Growth And Development Workforce

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE – Qera, a leading innovator in advanced solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the UAE Government, in a groundbreaking move to advance the landscape of the UAE. This collaboration aims to boost the country's growth by promoting modern technology and developing skilled workforce in key areas of Machine (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). With this partnership, both Qera and the UAE aim to further position the country as a global leader in innovation, technological development, and digital transformation.



Coming at a time when the UAE, with its long history of embracing cutting-edge technologies for its Vision 2021 and more, keeps pushing the boundaries for all to see. In a bid to diversify the economy of the UAE and eradicate its dependence on oil, there has been an increasing focus on harnessing technology as a key tool for innovation, productivity improvement, and equipping future employees with the capabilities to succeed in the digital economy. With Qera's knowledge in Machine Learning and AI, the partnership will look to speed up progress made on homegrown talent while empowering industries to seamlessly integrate those transformative technologies to address real-world problems.



Qera has world-renowned innovative solutions related to AI, data science, and automation and will collaborate closely with government agencies, education institutions, and private sector partners to design and implement training programs targeting upskilling the UAE workforce. These will be integrated and resonant sectors: healthcare, finance, logistics, and manufacturing. Qera will make sure that the UAE remains at the very forefront of technological advancement and even yield to the increasing demand for tech-savvy professionals. In the partnership, trainees will be given hands-on training, mentorship, and certifications in advanced technologies like Machine Learning, preparing the workforce for the jobs of the future and creating a sustainable talent pool to support ongoing innovation.



There is bound to be the impact of Machine Learning at the core of the partnership, which may serve to help industries in diverse ways. The collaboration will not only bring more efficient operations but also show improvement by accelerating innovation and creativity in the workforce of the United Arab Emirates as a whole. From process automation to predictive modeling that could steer strategic decisions, Machine Learning will unlock new opportunities for businesses, government bodies, and entrepreneurs, thereby ensuring the UAE's further establishment as a global leader in terms of innovation and technology.



This partnership will also target R&D projects, providing a collaborative environment for the Qera team, academic institutions, and industry leaders. This collective effort will drive innovations in the technical realms of Machine Learning and AI and establish the UAE as an innovation center for technological research while promoting the emergence of a knowledge-based economy. Through R&D initiatives, Qera and the UAE Government hope to develop a vibrant ecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts global talent, and nurtures local startups in making their mark at global levels.



The commitment by the UAE Government to this strategic partnership underscores determination on the part of the nation to be in the leadership cadre at the Fourth Industrial Revolution, positioning the nation as the guiding light in the Middle East and beyond. By partnering with Qera, the government is ensuring that the digital transformation efforts in the UAE are being driven by best in class technology, training, and expertise. Collaboration will be the harbinger of change in workforces that will help the UAE to progress and be at the forefront of transforming and adapting to a global landscape that is constantly changing.



"We are proud to collaborate with the UAE Government as the country pursues ambitious ambitions to be the world leader in technology and innovation. Together with our collaboration, we will empower the next generations of professionals and equip them with the knowledge and tools they need for success in this AI-driven world," said Qera CEO [Name]. Our expertise in Machine Learning, with the UAE's forward-thinking approach to technological development, will undoubtedly make an enduring impact and drive sustainable growth.



This represents a significant point in Qera's dedicated effort in technology development and development of the talent needed for future industries. With the UAE continuing its rapid consolidation as a 'high-tech' nation, this strategic alliance between Qera and the UAE Government will play a critical role in shaping not only the future of the region but also the future global digital economy.

For further details, please contact:



Company :-Qera Artificial Intelligence Research and Development lab UAE

User :- Hamid Ali Khalifa

Email :...

Url :-