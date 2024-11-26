Public Prosecutor's Office Locates Machines To Manufacture Fake 'Martinellis' In Tocumen

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Attorney General's Office reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26, that machines used to manufacture one balboa coins, known as“martinelli” coins, were found in a Tocumen warehouse. This search warrant was led by the Attorney General of the Nation, Javier Caraballo, who toured the warehouse, where the machines and supplies for the manufacture of counterfeit coins were located.



Personnel from the Attorney General's Office continue to collect evidence at the warehouse.

This investigation was carried out by the Third Section of Crimes against Economic Assets of the Attorney General's Office, together with the staff of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ).

In addition, two Chinese citizens were arrested. They were present at the scene when the equipment was found.



The discovery of this machine comes a week after a third shipment of counterfeit one balboa coins was found in a warehouse in Chilibre. The National Customs Authority found these shipments of counterfeit coins when carrying out an inspection at the Chilibre premises to detect merchandise introduced into the country without paying taxes. Three people have been arrested in this case and at least three investigations are being carried out into this case.