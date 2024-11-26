US Coast Guard Cutter Munro Counter-Drug Patrol, $440M Worth Of Cocaine Interdicted

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Returns home for the holidays following two-months counter-drug patrol in international waters

CALIFORNIA, USA – The crew aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) returned home to Alameda, Monday following a two-month counter-drug patrol in international waters off the coasts of Central and South America in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The 150-member crew deployed to the region, where they interdicted eleven vessels suspected of narcotics smuggling. The vessel interdictions resulted in the seizure of more than 30,000 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $440 million in wholesale value.

Before returning to Alameda, Munro conducted a bulk offload of the illicit narcotics in San Diego to facilitate the safe destruction of the narcotics in cooperation with federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Munro's crew conducted more than 50 hours of flight evolutions with an embarked helicopter from the US Coast Guard's Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON). The HITRON helicopter enhanced Munro's effectiveness by providing airborne use-of-force capabilities in the maritime domain, directly supporting the successful interdiction of six non-compliant vessels during the patrol. Munro's crew was augmented during the patrol with servicemembers from the Tactical Law Enforcement Team South. These teams are a part of the US Coast Guard's elite maritime law enforcement units which deploy globally and are primarily focused on conducting high-risk law enforcement operations at sea, including counter-narcotic operations and interdicting drug smugglers.

Additionally, Munro responded to a search and rescue case 140 miles offshore of Humboldt Bay, ensuring the safety of two Canadian citizens and their sailing vessel through a rescue and assistance mission to restore the operability of the vessel's steering system and enable its safe transit to port for permanent repairs.

“Munro's crew demonstrated exceptional teamwork and persistence during an extraordinary patrol,” said Capt. James O'Mara, Munro's commanding officer.“We transited the entirety of the Joint Interagency Task Force South area of operations and brought every capability to bear in order to prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our shores. These cases happen day, night, and in a variety of weather conditions – it is very dynamic out there. But Munro's crew constantly adapted, rehearsed our tactics, and stayed laser-focused to get the job done. We know that a key ingredient to Munro's success and resilience is the unwavering support from our families and loved ones back home. Thanks – your support keeps us going.”

Munro is one of four Legend-class national security cutters (NSC) homeported on Base Alameda. There are currently ten commissioned NSC's currently operating in the fleet. NSCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; aviation support facilities; stern cutter boat launch; and long-endurance station keeping. The 418-foot cutters serve as operational-level headquarters for complex law enforcement, defense and national security missions involving the Coast Guard and multiple partner agencies.

