SHEILA PHICIL, HEALTH EQUITY CHAMPION, EMPOWERS SOCIAL IMPACT LEADERS TO DRIVE CHANGE IN U.S. HEALTHCARE & ECONOMY

Shiela Phicil MPH, MS, PMP, FACHE Social Change FuturistTM & Equity Expert, Founder of Phicil-itate Change, LLC

Focusing On Real-World Solutions, Phicil Inspires A New Generation Of Change-Makers Committed To Addressing Systemic Disparities In Health And Economic Justice.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the U.S. grapples with rising healthcare costs and inequities, Sheila Phicil, a seasoned public health and tech-driven health equity expert, is stepping in with transformative solutions for leaders solving the toughest problems in healthcare. Through her advisory, Phicil-itate Change, Phicil helps healthcare innovators to accelerate the time to design and implement solutions that meet a real need that patients and providers will want to buy-leaving a measurable impact that continues to make a difference for generations to come.Recent health disparities and growing access challenges have brought the urgency of equity initiatives to the forefront, spotlighting the need for systemic reforms. Phicil's experience, shaped by over 15 years in prominent healthcare settings like Boston Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital, is proving invaluable as she empowers social innovation in the healthcare space and beyond. Her focus combines enterprise-level project management, cutting edge technology including AI, and a tested innovation framework to deliver impactful solutions.“I went to Haiti as a volunteer, serving as an interpreter for a team providing rehabilitation care to children with disabilities,” says Phicil.“Families traveled for days to Port-au-Prince to receive crutches, wheelchairs and prosthetics, but many returned the equipment within days. When I asked why, they told me, 'I live in a shanty town. I have to cross a river and you told me not to get this wet. It's actually easier for me to crawl and, by the way, we don't have wheelchair accessible ramps.' That moment taught me the importance of listening to people's lived realities before offering solutions-and it shaped my understanding that the real issues are systemic.Phicil's advisory leverages her background in public health, finance, project management and operations to support leaders and change makers. Her innovative approach has earned her the Leadership Impact Award from Boston Medical Center, recognition from the Massachusetts Health Leadership College fellowship, and speaking roles at prestigious conferences including the Healthcare Innovation World Congress and the Annual PEGS Boston Summit where she advocates for holistic solutions to drive healthcare innovation.Recently, Phicil's COMPASS Project-a block-chain and AI-enabled social listening platform-was accepted into the prestigious Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Social Impact program. This technology platform focuses on facilitating rapid customer research and validation by collecting and synthesizing narratives along with real-time data at scale. By fostering engagement and harnessing technology, the COMPASS Project aspires to be the Canva of patient-centered design and innovation.As a thought leader in public health and health equity, Sheila Phicil is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs who are reshaping the landscape of health justice. By equipping these visionaries with tailored strategies and actionable insights, she ignites their potential to drive meaningful change. Phicil's commitment to bridging gaps in health justice, not only empowers her clients, but also inspires a new generation of changemakers to dream big and create lasting legacies that benefit communities for years to come.For more information on Sheila Phicil and Phicil-itate Change, or to explore opportunities for beta testing and product validation with the COMPASS Project, visit .ABOUT SHEILA PHICIL:Sheila Phicil is a social change futuristTM, health equity expert, and founder of Phicil-itate Change LLC, a company dedicated to empowering social innovators and changemakers to create measurable, lasting impact in advancing health equity and social change. With over 15 years of experience driving healthcare transformation at leading institutions-including Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, the Veterans Health Administration, and Boston Medical Center (BMC), Sheila has received numerous accolades, such as the Boston Medical Center Leadership Impact Award and recognition as a Massachusetts Health Leadership College fellow. She holds dual Master's degrees in Public Health and Financial Economics, is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP), and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Her current initiative, COMPASS Project-a blockchain- and AI-enabled social listening platform-was selected for the highly competitive Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Social Impact Cohort for Fall 2024, highlighting its potential to transform patient-centered care. Sheila is also a sought-after speaker on health equity, AI-driven healthcare solutions, and intelligent operations for social impact.

