The Kennedy Family Honors Ethel Kennedy At Arlington National Cemetery

Yesterday, the family of Ethel Kennedy gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to honor and celebrate the extraordinary life of their matriarch. Surrounded by loved ones, Mrs. Kennedy was laid to rest alongside her husband, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, in a solemn ceremony that reflected her profound legacy of faith, compassion, and dedication to public service.

ARLINGTON - NOV 25: Members of the Kennedy family gather to see Ethel Kennedy, wife of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy buried next to him at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, November 25, 2024. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Pool).

Mrs. Kennedy, who passed away at the age of 96, was a beloved figure who left an indelible mark on her family and the world. As the mother of 11 children, grandmother to dozens, and a fierce advocate for social justice, she inspired generations with her tireless work for human rights and her unwavering belief in the power of community. She founded Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights in 1968.

A moving video released by the Kennedy family today captures intimate moments from the gathering, showing family members united in remembrance and gratitude. In the video, members of the family share reflections on Mrs. Kennedy's lifelong commitment to carrying forward the ideals of equality and compassion.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this time," the Kennedy family said in a statement yesterday. "Today, we come together to honor her extraordinary life and the enduring legacy she leaves behind. Her example will continue to guide and inspire us."

As Mrs. Kennedy is laid to rest, the Kennedy family invites those who knew and admired her to reflect on her remarkable life and to honor her memory through acts of kindness and service.

About Ethel Kennedy

Ethel Skakel Kennedy (1928–2024) was a trailblazing advocate for social justice and the wife of Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Known for her enduring commitment to human rights and her devotion to family, she played a pivotal role in advancing causes related to civil rights, poverty, and education.

