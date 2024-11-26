Atomic-6 Secures $3.8M TACFI For Space Armortm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomic-6 was recently awarded a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) to further develop its revolutionary Space ArmorTM shielding tiles and complete testing qualification for first flight.

Side by side comparison of monolithic aluminum plate and Atomic-6's Space ArmorTM impact shielding tile during hypervelocity impact.

Designed to minimize shielding mass, stowage space, post-impact ejecta, and mission risk, Space ArmorTM provides vital protection for space assets against space debris and kinetic energy weapons while offering optional radio frequency permeable capabilities. This innovative technology is essential for maintaining the United States' competitive edge in space operations, a concern that has been increasingly emphasized by Pentagon officials and lawmakers.

In NASA's recent study on the economic advantages of safeguarding satellites from orbital debris, the findings suggest potential net benefits exceeding $50 billion over the next 30 years.

To meet this demand, Space ArmorTM offers two levels of protection: Lite and Max. "Space ArmorTM Lite" is designed to withstand impacts from debris up to 3mm, which accounts for over 90% of debris in low earth orbit, while "Space ArmorTM Max" is designed to withstand impacts from debris up to 12.5mm. This productized approach allows for tailored protection strategies, ensuring both cost-effectiveness and critical defense against varying sizes of debris.

The TACFI award, along with matching funds from outside investors, paves the way for Atomic-6 to take Space ArmorTM from prototype to full product line with added variations and capabilities to meet market and customer demand.

Atomic-6 is committed to the safety, sustainability, performance and affordability of future space endeavors. Space ArmorTM is the latest of several Atomic-6 innovations to reinforce their mission and provide the US military, Allies, and commercial space operators with the strategic edge necessary to reduce mission risk and protect space assets.

Atomic-6 is revolutionizing mobility in space, air, land, and sea by rapidly designing and manufacturing the world's finest composite solutions. Everything we touch gets lighter, stronger, and smarter. Visit our website atomic-6 or contact us directly to learn more.

