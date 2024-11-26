Homebreeze Announces Sale To Apex Service Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Apex Service Partners has acquired HomeBreeze, a Y Combinator-backed startup, expanding its reach and capabilities in the home services market.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HomeBreeze, an innovative and services startup in the residential home services space, is pleased to announce its sale to Apex Service Partners. HomeBreeze created to better serve and tradespeople with fast quotes and reliable service. This will expand Apex Service Partners' footprint and capabilities in the home services market.

Vineet Mehta, founder and CEO of HomeBreeze, commented on the acquisition, stating, "Partnering with Apex marks a significant milestone for HomeBreeze. This partnership will enhance our business, service offerings and extend our reach. We are excited about the opportunities this new chapter presents, particularly those for our people. Apex is the definitive leader in the residential home services business with a bright future as the market leader, and we're thrilled for them to be taking the company forward.”

About HomeBreeze

As a Y Combinator-backed startup, HomeBreeze leverages technology to simplify home upgrades and maintenance. Since it launched in 2021, the company has served homeowners across California.

About Apex

Apex Service Partners is a people-focused HVAC, plumbing and electrical services group whose goal is to partner with and build for the long-term leading local brands around the country that represent the best places to receive residential service work and the best place to work for any tradesperson.

