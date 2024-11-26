Elatra Launches AI-Powered Feedback Assistant To Elevate Coaching Programs With Deeper Insights For Employee Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elatra's AI Feedback Assistant interface

Elatra's AI Feedback Assistant summary

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elatra , a global digital coaching for tech businesses, has launched its latest product - AI Feedback Assistant. This innovative tool leverages AI to help individuals uncover areas for personal and professional development by gathering constructive and actionable feedback from managers and colleagues.

"Feedback empowers individuals to maximise the benefits of their coaching by offering practical insights into their strengths and areas for development," says Anya Libus, CSO at Elatra. "We recognise that receiving constructive and actionable feedback in the workplace can be challenging, which is why our Feedback Assistant supports both those giving feedback and those receiving it."

How Feedback Assistant works

Feedback Assistant is integrated into Elatra's coaching platform and is available to all users. When starting a coaching journey, a coachee selects individuals from whom they wish to receive feedback and sends them email invitations via the platform.

Elatra's Feedback Assistant guides respondents through targeted questions, prompting them to provide facts and examples instead of vague observations. It encourages respondents to share specific insights about the coachee's strengths, areas for improvement, and behaviors that may need adjustment, ensuring that the feedback is not only meaningful but also actionable and relevant.

Once feedback from all respondents is gathered, the Feedback Assistant compiles the results into a comprehensive, anonymised report with key insights and actionable recommendations. Coachees receive this report in their Elatra's profile to review and discuss with their coach.

“It goes beyond standard feedback tools by prompting respondents to provide factual insights and specific examples, helping coachees to focus on areas that really matter”, says Alex Stepanov, CPO at Elatra.

The launch of AI Feedback Assistant marks another important milestone for Elatra in making professional coaching more accessible across all levels of business.

“By incorporating AI-powered feedback into our platform, we're not just enhancing the coaching experience for our clients, but also taking a significant step in making coaching widely accessible throughout entire organizations. This is a new milestone in our mission to further democratize coaching, offering diverse applications such as skill development, scenario-based learning, and fostering sustainable behavioral change,” says Natasha Drogolchuk, CEO of Elatra.

About Elatra

Elatra is a global digital coaching platform tailored to tech businesses to amplify people's performance, engagement and loyalty. The company provides a streamlined, scalable, and engaging coaching experience for all stakeholders through bespoke coaching and off-the-shelf coaching programs.

Elatra operates in the US, Europe and is expanding into the Middle East, APAC and LATAM. The company was launched in Feb 2023 and based in the US, California.

Evgeniya Isaiko

Elatra

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Other

Explore Elatra's AI Feedback Assistant in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.