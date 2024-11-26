LEAP Awarded Overall Practice Management Solution Of The Year Again By Legaltech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP, the only all-in-one practice management solution, announced today that it has been awarded the 2024 "Overall Practice Management Solution of the Year" by

LegalTech Breakthrough. This marks the fourth consecutive year that LegalTech Breakthrough, an independent intelligence organization, has honored LEAP with this recognition, reinforcing the platform's position as a global leader in legal software. The 2024 program attracted thousands of nominations.

LEAP's cloud-based solutions provide attorneys with robust features, combining case management, document automation, legal accounting, billing, automatic time tracking, AI capabilities, and more into a centralized platform. With technology developed specifically for law firms across all practice areas, LEAP enables attorneys to work more efficiently, improve client services, and increase revenue.



"We're honored to again win this award from LegalTech Breakthrough. At LEAP, we're committed to providing law firms with revolutionary features developed to improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability," said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO of LEAP US. "We'll continue to deliver leading innovations to help firms get more done quickly."

Standout legal AI features from LEAP include LawY for boosting productivity with the support of an AI-powered legal assistant; AutoTime for automatically tracking time spent on matter-related activities; Generator for efficient and accurate drafting; the AI prompt template library to create high-quality documents quickly, and Matter AI for intelligently analyzing matter details to provide instant answers to questions.

"LEAP provides law firms with a competitive edge by offering practice management software with innovative and unique features, complemented by AI functionality," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. "LEAP's innovative platform is enhancing the overall impact and effectiveness of legal practice management for law firms, helping them optimize their operations and stay ahead of industry trends."

To learn about LEAP and its advanced AI features, visit leap/ai .



About LegalTech Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies, and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery, and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.

About LEAP:

LEAP is an all-in-one legal software solution that provides practice management and document automation within a single cloud-based platform for all practice areas of law. LEAP includes a comprehensive library of automated forms, plus the ability for firms to automate their own letters and templates. LEAP further specializes in estate planning, elder law, and probate, including access to WealthCounsel's premier drafting solution from within LEAP. LEAP's award-winning AI tools are designed to meet the unique needs of legal professionals, boosting their efficiency and enhancing client satisfaction.



Media Contact: Laurie Klausner

SVP of Marketing, LEAP

[email protected]



SOURCE LEAP Legal Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED