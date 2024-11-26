US Team Visit To Kashmir Puts Spotlight On Cold Weather Operations
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The recent visit by a US army delegation to the Indian Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, highlights the growing emphasis on operations in extreme cold environments, as both nations focus on adapting to shifting geopolitical dynamics.
This visit underscores India's longstanding expertise in high-altitude warfare, forged by its strategic deployments along the Himalayan frontier against Pakistan and China.
The focus has intensified following the 2020 standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), prompting the Indian military to increase its preparedness for prolonged deployments in 'super high altitude' areas, the tribune reported.
In recent years, the Indian Army has adapted its strategies to permanently station troops at extreme altitudes, requiring advancements in training, equipment, infrastructure, and logistical support to sustain operations in these challenging environments.
The US Army is also shifting its attention to Arctic operations, following more than two decades of engagements in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The growing importance of the Arctic region, driven by climate change and heightened competition from Russia and China, has led the US to reassess its cold-weather combat strategies.
At HAWS, the US delegation engaged in discussions on training, tactical operations, and potential future collaborations with the Indian Army, emphasizing field activities. HAWS, established in 1948, is renowned for its specialized training in snowcraft and winter warfare, offering courses like the Mountain Warfare and Winter Warfare Courses. These courses are essential for troops stationed in regions such as the Siachen Glacier. Personnel from several countries, including the US, UK, and Germany, also receive training at HAWS.
Similarly, the US Army's Army Mountain Warfare School (AMWS) in Vermont focuses on training for mountain and cold-weather operations, while the 11th Airborne Division, based in Alaska, specializes in Arctic operations. This division, reactivated in 2022, plays a key role in preparing the US Army for cold-weather combat in the rapidly changing Arctic environment.
