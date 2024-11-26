Former Poland's FM: Defeating Russia On Battlefield The Only Path To Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The only way to force Russia to quickly end the war in Ukraine is by defeating it on the battlefield.

Former Polish Foreign Anna Fotyga stated this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, reinforced by sanctions. Sanctions alone will not be effective because is capable of finding allies and securing support from countries outside the collective West. Given this, military victory is the only way to compel Russia, regardless of whether Putin or someone else is in charge. This is not just Putin's war," Fotyga emphasized.

She also opposed the idea of Ukraine ceding parts of its territory or sovereignty in exchange for freezing the conflict. "This is unacceptable. Poland has been a victim of aggression, so we will never agree to such measures. It is vital to uphold the international principle of territorial integrity and under no circumstances allow borders to be changed by force," the former minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Michal Koudelka, head of the Czech Security and Information Service, has warned NATO countries that pressuring Ukraine to make significant concessions to end the war would only embolden Russia.