Foundations Physical Therapy Highlights Specialized Men's Pelvic Health Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fiana Tulchinskaya, PT, DPT, Ronit Sukenick, PT, DPT, PRPC, Esther Widlanski, PT, DPT

Foundations Physical Therapy Office

Discover the benefits of male pelvic floor exercises with Foundations Physical Therapy's specialized men's pelvic program.

- Ronit SukenickDOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Foundations Physical Therapy is excited to highlight its specialized men's pelvic health program , designed to address the unique challenges and often-overlooked issues associated with male pelvic floor dysfunction . This program provides men with comprehensive, evidence-based treatment options that can improve their daily lives and overall health by tackling a range of conditions including pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction (ED), urinary incontinence, prostatitis, and post-prostatectomy rehabilitation.“Pelvic health issues can profoundly impact a man's quality of life, affecting both physical comfort and intimate relationships,” said Ronit Sukenick, owner of Foundations Physical Therapy.“Finding a pelvic floor therapist experienced in treating men is often challenging, and many patients and providers are often unaware that this specialized care even exists.”The program begins with a comprehensive assessment of symptoms, medical history, and lifestyle factors, enabling Foundations' expert therapists to create a personalized treatment plan. Successful treatment plans leverage evidence-based and biofeedback-enhanced methods such as myofascial release, targeted exercises, and relaxation techniques to reduce symptoms and promote overall healing.About Foundations Physical Therapy:Foundations Physical Therapy is committed to providing evidence-based, holistic, patient-centered care that addresses the root causes of physical dysfunction and promotes long-term wellness. With a team of skilled therapists and specialized treatment programs, Foundations Physical Therapy helps patients reclaim their health, confidence, and quality of life.

Ronit Sukenick

Foundations Physical Therapy

+1 917-470-3842

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.