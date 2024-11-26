DB Schenker Installs Remote-Controlled Forklifts At Logistics Facility Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) DB Schenker installs remote-controlled forklifts at logistics facility

Forklifts are now being operated remotely at DB Schenker 's contract logistics site in Kassel, Germany. The drivers control the from a distance. With a remote driving setup, drivers are connected to several different vehicles at different locations via the enabl platform.

Lucas Mömken, vice president global engineering and innovation in contract logistics, DB Schenker:“The collaboration with enabl allows us to react flexibly to fluctuations in demand and automate our processes to increase productivity.

“We see this partnership as a valuable addition to our CL digitalization strategy, which will help us to secure our competitiveness in the long term.”

Julian Wadephul, CEO enabl Technologies , says:“Our solution has been in continuous use at DB Schenker for nine months and has shown that our product meets the needs of our customers and market trends.

“This collaboration is a big step for us on the way to becoming a global leader in warehouse automation. We are pleased that our safety concept makes it possible to dispense with a support driver with immediate effect.”

Remote-controlled driving has the potential to increase efficiency and eliminate staff shortages by separating the driver from the forklift. DB Schenker is continuing its collaboration with the German technology startup to increase the automation of its logistics processes.

A Letter of Intent describing the long-term collaboration to scale enabl's advanced remote control and automation technology for forklifts at several DB Schenker international locations was recently signed.