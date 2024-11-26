Northpointe Bank, A Top Performing Bank In The Nation, Announces Leadership Changes In Its Executive Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpointe Bank, a community and national mortgage lender headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, is excited to announce key changes to its executive leadership team. These appointments mark a significant milestone as the organization strengthens its leadership to build on its success and drive continued growth within the company.

Kevin Comps , formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to President of Northpointe Bank . Kevin first joined Northpointe in 2013 as VP Controller and, after a brief hiatus, returned in 2017, bringing a wealth of expertise and leadership. Throughout his tenure, he has been instrumental in driving the bank's growth and success, having previously held the roles of Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Credit Officer. As President, Kevin will continue to lead strategic initiatives, fostering collaboration across departments to drive innovation and operational excellence. This promotion reflects his unwavering dedication to Northpointe's mission and his exceptional contributions to the company's success. Northpointe Bank is excited to see Kevin's vision and leadership further enhance the organization's future.

Amy Butler , formerly Senior Vice President of National Sales, has been promoted to Executive Vice President, National Sales . Since joining Northpointe Bank in February 2020 as Regional Vice President for the Southeast, Amy has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead with excellence, fostering collaboration between sales and operations and driving growth across the organization. Her expertise in building strong cross-departmental partnerships and her commitment to Northpointe's mission have been instrumental in supporting the company's success. In her expanded role, Amy will continue to lead the execution of the organization's sales strategy, ensuring seamless teamwork and impactful results. This promotion reflects her proven leadership and dedication, and Northpointe Bank looks forward to the continued success she will bring in this well-earned position.

Chuck Williams, CEO commented, "We are entering an exciting new chapter of growth, and with this dynamic leadership team in place, we are poised to embrace new opportunities and accelerate our success in the months ahead."

Northpointe Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a client-focused company that provides home loans and retail banking products to communities across the nation. Our mission is to be the best bank in America by bringing value and innovation to the people we serve. To learn more about Northpointe Bank visit . Member FDIC – Equal Housing Lender.

