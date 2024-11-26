Largest Temporary Housing Provider In Texas Expands Market Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

One of Texas Corporate Homes' Midterm Homes

Texas Corporate Homes announces expansion into Austin and Houston

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Corporate Homes (TCH), the midterm rental company, is excited to announce its expansion into two of Texas's fastest-growing markets: Austin and Houston. As the leader in premium temporary housing, TCH has grown to manage over 140 homes since its founding in 2019 while maximizing cash flow for property owners across the state.Texas Corporate HomesBy leveraging its 35+ partners comprising the largest corporate, insurance, and temporary housing companies, TCH offers well-appointed homes through its directly managed, professionally furnished single-family residences (SFRs). The expansion into Austin and Houston aims to serve guests in need of professionally furnished mid-term housing, enables investors in these markets to earn above-average returns, and furthers TCH's goal of statewide coverage.For Real Estate Investors & Agents: Maximize Cash FlowReal estate investors looking to maximize cash flow without frequent turnover and wear associated with short-term rentals will find an ideal partner in TCH. With years of experience managing single-family homes as midterm rentals, TCH offers a commercial-grade rental program that includes professional furnishing packages, streamlined property management, and access to high-quality tenant placements. This approach ensures properties reach their maximum revenue potential while maintaining the appeal and quality standards that attract corporate and insurance clients.TCH's proven track record in securing high-quality insurance, corporate, and executive-level guests while optimizing cash flow has made it a trusted name for both new and seasoned investors alike. By expanding into the Austin and Houston markets, TCH is now positioned to offer even more opportunities for investors looking to diversify and expand their portfolios in some of Texas's most lucrative areas.Get started to maximize your returns .TCH's unique midterm rental model allows agents to help their investor clients achieve above-average returns while maintaining control over their client relationships-TCH works in full partnership with agents, building its growth off of agent referrals.By partnering with TCH, agents can confidently recommend a proven, reliable partner for their clients seeking midterm rental income.Help your investor clients earn more today .For Insurance Placement Agents: Expanding ALE-Compliant Housing in Austin and HoustonTemporary housing agents partnering with TCH benefit from an expansive, quality-driven inventory of midterm rentals located within 10 minutes of most addresses. TCH provides ideal temporary housing that minimizes additional expenses, such as mileage and boarding fees for pets. Adjusters trust TCH to streamline the placement process and offer clients Coverage D-compliant housing solutions.TCH's insurance-friendly processes offer several unique benefits:Daily Billing: Billing aligns with Additional Living Expenses coverage, simplifying the claims process and providing clarity for adjusters.No Overlapping Bookings: TCH allows policyholders to stay as long as needed without moving, allowing easy extensions.Cost Savings: Compared to hotels or Airbnb, TCH's midterm rentals save on ALE by bundling utilities, parking, and other amenities in a single, predictable rate.See how TCH helps placement agents here .

