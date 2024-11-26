Stuffed With Savings: Which US Grocers Are Gobbling Up Customer Spend This Holiday Season?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, a time when grocery lists grow as fast as holiday cheer. Whether it's a perfectly roasted turkey, a side of mashed potatoes, or stocking up on holiday staples, Americans rely on their favorite grocers to deliver quality, convenience, and savings. But which grocery brands are carving out the biggest slice of the customer loyalty pie?

Market Force Grocery Rankings 2024!

Market Force Ranks Top US Grocery Stores for the 2024 holiday season.

Market Force Information's latest study reveals who's leading the charge in the grocery and warehouse club sectors. After surveying more than 4,300 consumers across the U.S., the study uncovers the brands delivering value, trust, and satisfaction just in time for the busiest shopping season of the year.

Consumer Insights:



Market Leaders:

Walmart reigns supreme as America's primary grocer, with Kroger, ALDI, Costco, and Publix rounding out the top five. Walmart also takes the lead as a secondary or tertiary grocer, cementing its dominance.

Convenience is Key:

Sixty-two percent of consumers cite convenience as the top factor influencing their choice of grocers. Promotions, specials, and loyalty rewards are close runners-up. Pricing Pressures: With holiday budgets stretched, consumers overwhelmingly point to pricing and value as the top factors that could drive them to shop more frequently at a particular brand.

Top Performers in Customer Loyalty and Trust:



CLI Champion:

H-E-B claims the top spot for Customer Loyalty Index (CLI), with Wegmans and Trader Joe's following closely behind. These brands deliver exceptional shopping experiences that earn high marks from consumers.

Trust Leaders:

Lidl, Sam's Club, and Hannaford are the most trusted brands, signaling potential for growth and market expansion. Wallet Share Winners: H-E-B, Hy-Vee, and Publix dominate wallet share, thanks to their stronghold in key markets and consistent patronage from customers.

Room for Improvement:

While Walmart dominates the market, its success isn't driven by customer satisfaction or trust-it ranks last in both measures. Instead, its expansive store network and unbeatable value offerings make it a go-to choice for budget-conscious families.

Warehouse Club Insights:

Sam's Club and BJ's are gaining ground on Costco, which faces challenges such as crowded stores and slower checkout times.

Switching Behavior:

Nearly 20% of consumers are considering shopping at a different grocery store, though less than 3% are likely to make a complete switch. Better produce, one-stop shopping, and higher-quality meat are the most common motivators for those considering a change.

Delivering Excellence:

Publix emerges as the most well-rounded grocer, excelling across all departments. H-E-B and Wegmans round out the top three as best all-around performers.

Industry Takeaway:

As households navigate the holiday rush, brands that focus on convenience, pricing, and consistently delivering a great shopping experience are best positioned to win customer loyalty and trust. With the average household grocery budget at an all-time high, the stakes are higher than ever.

