RV DISRUPTER EXODUS RIGS® INNOVATIVELY COMBINES TECH, DESIGN, & GARAGEABILITY FOR ADVENTURERS IN LA AUTO SHOW DEBUT

Capax Premiere Edition

Exodus Rigs®, a pioneer in the RV industry, introduces its first model, the Capax®

Visit Booth WA-06 to Tour the Capax®, the Premier Edition Model Delivers Extreme Function, Elite Presence

- Shaddi Gohar, CEO, Exodus Rigs LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exodus Rigs ®, a pioneer in the RV industry, introduces its first model, the Capax ®, at the LA Auto Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center November 22-December 1. Want to enjoy the outdoors while experiencing high-end amenities and life-on-the-road-enhancing technology? The Capax is the RV reimagined. Check out this new California-made mobile marvel at Booth WA-06.Tour the Capax Premier Edition in three of its usability variations: Towing Mode, Picnic Mode, and Camping Mode. Featuring top notch Platinum styling, this Capax is loaded with the maximum specifications. Created for sophisticated and uncompromising adventurers, this convertible and expandable travel trailer delivers next-level tech and design.“Exodus Rigs is bringing the combination of 'garageability,' luxurious but practical design, cutting-edge technology, and multi-functionality to the premium travel trailer market,” said Shaddi Gohar, CEO, Exodus Rigs.“The waiting is over. We've brought the only no-sacrifices-needed travel trailer to the market.”Exodus Rigs is the brainchild of Gohar and his son Fareed Gohar, the company's product manager, who have a passion for camping. The duo elevated their initial Jeep trailer fabrication project in their garage into a campsite sensation – and a new kind of company was born. One devoted to solving the pain points of the RV industry.An Innovative Up Start Shakes Up RV NormsExodus Rigs prides itself on delivering what outdoor enthusiasts want, but never thought they could have.Garageable Design: Tired of trying to park an oversized RV? The Capax offers garageability. Simply pull it into a standard home garage where its 15 compartments and three-piece door remain fully accessible in its collapsed state. Everything stays at your fingertips, keeping your garage tidy. Storing, packing and staging are a snap; hitting the road for spontaneous getaways or extensive travels has never been quicker.Multi-Functional: The Capax is multi-use to the extreme. Everything has more than one function, which means its smaller footprint works harder than any other travel trailer ever built. Full accessibility from both the interior and exterior makes life on the road as easy as it gets. Access the bathroom without going inside the trailer. Stand outside and enjoy the view while stocking the cooler and refrigerator. Fully slide-out closets remove packing pain points.Built for More. The Capax delivers creative storage and cozy living spaces by day, beds by night. Inside capacity provides those working on the road with a dedicated workspace big enough for two monitors. A semi-dry bathroom keeps the wet out. Marine grade material and superior build-quality means the trailer is everything-proof.Aerodynamic Efficiency. The Capax offers aerodynamic, automotive-style manufacturing, with enhanced safety and ease-of-towing. Lower height towing decreases the drag coefficient of the rig, further increasing stability, maneuverability, and energy efficiency.Off-Road & Off-Grid. Go off-road thanks to axle-less air suspension and three pre-set travel ranges that provide maximum ground clearance for rough terrain. Stay connected with StarLink internet. Solar panels provide electricity on the go, so searching for hookups are a thing of the past. Increased tank capacity means longer stays on the road.Room for a Crowd. The Capax invites family and friends to come along for the fun. As a mobile basecamp, it accommodates larger groups and provides utilities, bath and kitchen amenities, and renewable energy sources for extended trips.Place a Capax Order at the ShowA limited number of Capax Premier Edition travel trailers are being produced. Place orders at the show for these exclusive first editions. Be the first in line for delivery and enjoy a multitude of benefits including: customizations, a private delivery event with Exodus Rigs executives, lifetime concierge services and access to upgrades, invitations to adventure events and road trips including special Exodus-sponsored outings and exhibitions, extended warranties, maintenance packages, and servicing benefits, plus exclusive access to Exodus Rigs' Founders Club and ownership portals.Meet Exodus Rigs reps at Booth WA-O6 in the West Atrium and get a Capax Premier Edition while supplies last. Visit exodusrigs to learn more.About Exodus Rigs: Exodus Rigs is a made-in-America company based in Southern California, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sale of luxury travel trailers. Founded in 2022, Exodus Rigs has quickly made its mark in the recreational vehicle industry with its innovative approach to combining modern comfort with rugged durability. Our team of experts, hailing from leading brands in the automotive and aerospace industries, brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. At Exodus Rigs, we believe in creating products that allow adventurers to explore the great outdoors without compromising on comfort or style.

