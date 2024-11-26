Ransomware Protection Market By Service, Solution, Industry, Application And Region - Global Forecast 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ransomware Protection by Service, Solution, Industry, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ransomware Protection Market grew from USD 28.49 billion in 2023 to USD 32.25 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 13.67%, reaching USD 69.88 billion by 2030.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:



Key factors influencing market growth include the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, the growing prevalence of remote working environments, and heightened awareness of cybersecurity risks. Additionally, regulatory mandates for data protection and cybersecurity are driving the adoption of ransomware protection solutions.

Opportunities within this market lie in the integration of AI and machine learning for proactive threat detection, development of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions for managing ransomware risks, and expanding service offerings to include training and consulting services aimed at enhancing organizational readiness.

Challenges hindering market growth include the rapid evolution of ransomware tactics outpacing traditional security measures, high costs associated with advanced security solutions, and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. To overcome these challenges, there is a pressing need for ongoing research and innovation in areas like predictive analytics, threat intelligence sharing, and user behavior analytics, which can offer deep insights into threat patterns and enable timely intervention.

The nature of the market is dynamic and highly competitive, with persistent opportunities for companies to differentiate through enhanced service delivery and collaboration with academic and industry partners to drive cutting-edge solutions. Businesses should focus on robust partner ecosystems and continuous user education to capitalize on market opportunities and improve resilience against ransomware threats.

Ransomware Protection Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing use of crypto currency as payment method



Rising number of phishing attacks and targeted security breaches

Emergence of ransomware-as-a-service model

Market Restraints

Availability of free endpoint solution for ransomware protection

Market Opportunities



Increasing demand for recovery and data backup solutions

Organization's emphasis towards multi-layered security approach

Market Challenges Lack of awareness among professionals about new ransomware families

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Ransomware Protection Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include AO Kaspersky Lab, AT&T Inc., Avast Software s.r.o, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc., ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Malwarebytes, Microsoft Corporation, Mimecast Services Limited, NeuShield, Inc., S.C. BITDEFENDER S.R.L., SentinelOne, SonicWall, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Zscaler, Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Ransomware Protection Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Service



Consulting Services



Managed Services



Professional Services



Support & Maintenance

Training & Education

Solution



Application Control



Intrusion Detection System or Intrusion Prevention System



Secure Web Gateways



Standalone Anti-Ransomware Software



Threat Intelligence

Web Filtering

Industry



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive & Transportation



Banking, Financial Services & Insurance



Building, Construction & Real Estate



Consumer Goods & Retail



Education



Energy & Utilities



Government & Public Sector



Healthcare & Life Sciences



Information Technology



Manufacturing



Media & Entertainment



Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality

Application



Database Protection



Email Protection



Endpoint Protection



Network Protection Web Protection



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico





United States







California







Florida







Illinois







New York







Ohio







Pennsylvania



Texas



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

