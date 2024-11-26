Whatfix Named A Leader In 2024 Digital Adoption Platforms Report By Top Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Analyst report notes, "Reference customers praise

Whatfix for its ease of implementation, smart tips, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for organizations seeking a holistic digital adoption solution."

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Whatfix , a global leader in digital adoption platforms (DAPs), today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2024 report. The company holds the top score (4.80/5) in the Strategy category amongst the top "seven (DAP) providers that matter the most in the market." It received the highest score possible (5/5) across 15 of 21 criteria, including product architecture, industry expertise, software change management, software usage and adoption, analytics and insights, AI/ML, vision, innovation, roadmap, and pricing flexibility and transparency. These high scores validate

Whatfix's unique strengths, solidifying its leadership in DAP and recognition across multiple analyst reports.

The Forrester report mentions three key challenges in digital transformation, the rapid growth in the number of enterprise applications, their increasing complexity, and the pressure software-related change places on resources. DAPs (like Whatfix) address these by providing real-time assistance, using data-driven insights to drive adoption, and supporting upskilling and learning. Given the ongoing reliance on legacy applications, the report counsels that DAP providers must support both nontraditional and legacy systems.

The Forrester report by Vasupradha Srinivasan, Principal Analyst at Forrester, states that

"Whatfix shines with formidable features and

innovativeness".

Its "current vision and strategy are to deliver hyperpersonalized, contextual, 'userized' experiences across enterprise applications. It continues to attract venture capital and market interest, with its customer-first approach enabling co-innovation and unique offerings like Mirror."

We believe Whatfix's comprehensive DAP solution with "end-to-end DAP with top-tier features" stands out in software usage, adoption, and change management. The Forrester report adds, "Whatfix seamlessly integrates AI for translation, error handling, and self-service, with innovative features like analytics for desktop apps, support for legacy systems, and prompt-based reporting, solidifying its market leadership."

"We see this recognition as validation of Whatfix's position at the forefront of the digital adoption platform market," said Khadim Batti, CEO and co-founder of Whatfix. "Our continued focus on innovation, end-user experience, and customer success has allowed us to deliver a best-in-class solution that empowers enterprises to drive greater software adoption and productivity."

"Whatfix simplifies everything. Our team addresses SAP Concur questions from employees in many different countries. Whatfix acts as an extra pair of hands, providing a starting point that enables employees to overcome Concur-related issues independently, allowing our team to focus on more complex issues," said Patrick Ruiz, Service Delivery Manager of Global Shared Services at OMRON.

Whatfix recently raised $125 million in Series E funding to fuel growth beyond DAP, driving both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Whatfix was honored as the only DAP "Customer's Choice" in Gartner's Voice of the Customer report, underscoring its strong customer satisfaction. The company's ongoing innovation is further highlighted by its fifth consecutive year as a Leader and third consecutive year as a Star Performer in the Everest Group DAP PEAK Matrix® 2024. Additionally, Whatfix was named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape and has been ranked on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for four consecutive years. Powered by AI, Whatfix's product suite delivers an enhanced user experience to over 700 customers, including more than 80 Fortune 500 companies, including Beacon Building Products, Microsoft, Kyndryl, Manpower Group, Aramark, Arrow Electronics, AutoZone, Becton Dickinson, Schneider Electric, and Shell.

The Forrester Wave: Digital Adoption Platforms, Q4 2024 report is available for access here .

About Whatfix

Whatfix

is advancing the "userization" of application technology, by empowering companies to maximize the ROI of digital investments across the application lifecycle. Powered by GenAI, Whatfix's product suite includes a digital adoption platform, simulated application environments for hands-on training, and no-code application analytics. Whatfix enables organizations to drive user productivity, ensure process compliance, and improve user experience of internal and customer-facing applications. With seven offices across the US,

India, UK,

Germany,

Singapore, and

Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Microsoft, Schneider Electric and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix. For more information, visit the

Whatfix

website.

