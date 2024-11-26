Casper Association Secures 425M CSPR And Announces Feature-Complete Casper 2.0 Release

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Zug, Switzerland, November 26th, 2024, Chainwire

The Casper Association is pleased to announce that 425M CSPR have been transferred from Prove AI AG (formerly CasperLabs Holdings AG) to the Association. (transaction 1 and transaction 2 ).

The Casper Association is excited to advance to the next phase of growth for the Casper Network. This week, the core engineering team at Casper Association achieved a major milestone with the Release Candidate 5 of the Casper 2.0 node and protocol . Casper 2.0, formerly known as“Condor,” is now feature-complete, introducing innovative enhancements designed to revolutionize blockchain performance and functionality.

Key Features of Casper 2.0:



Next-Generation Consensus Algorithm: The new Zug consensus algorithm boosts network performance, resilience, and scalability, meant to ensure Casper is optimized for diverse use cases, from DeFi and gaming to enterprise solutions.

Optimized Developer Experience: Includes a new, cutting-edge virtual machine with cleaner code, simplified processes, and developer-friendly features, making blockchain development more accessible to both seasoned and new developers.

Enhanced Smart Contract Capabilities: Direct staking of CSPR in-protocol paves the way for advanced DeFi tools, including secure and intuitive liquid staking solutions. Future-Proof Gas Economics: Casper 2.0 introduces flexible gas models for potential features like gas refunds or burning, tailored to network needs.

Casper 2.0 represents the ongoing evolution of Casper Network as a future-proof blockchain designed to meet the demands of real-world applications. As they finalize internal testing and prepare to upgrade the DevNet, the Casper Association invites the global community to learn more about Casper 2.0's transformative features by visiting their dedicated documentation .

The Casper Association board and management team extend their deepest gratitude to the community-past, present, and future-and remain dedicated to realizing their vision of a decentralized, community-driven blockchain ecosystem.

About Casper Network

The Casper Association's mission is to promote the widespread adoption of blockchain technology through the development and implementation of the Casper blockchain network. Casper prioritizes performance, scalability, and upgradability through modular design, uniquely positioning it as a powerful tool for developers to build decentralized applications. The Casper Network is designed to be easily integrated into existing technology stacks, enabling developers to quickly and efficiently create blockchain solutions that address real-world challenges. By utilizing open web standards, Casper encourages a vibrant developer community to build and innovate on the platform. Users can learn more about Casper .