Easy@Home Expands At-Home Drug Testing Line With Two Key Products Now Available At Walmart

Burr Ridge, IL, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy@Home, a leader in at-home testing solutions, is excited to announce the availability of two essential drug testing kits now in select Walmart stores and online. The Nicotine Urine Test (5-pack) is specifically designed to monitor nicotine, providing a simple and reliable way to track usage. The 5-Panel Instant Urine Drug Test (5-pack), screens for multiple popular drugs in one test, including marijuana, cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, and benzodiazepines. Both kits offer affordable, accurate, and convenient solutions for individuals, families, and employers seeking reliable results from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.

Since 2016, Easy@Home has proudly launched at Walmart, one of the world's largest and most trusted retailers, to make its products accessible to a wider audience. Initially available on Walmart.com, this successful collaboration expanded in 2022 with the introduction of Easy@Home products such as EDTH-114-12P Single THC Test in Walmart stores nationwide.

1. Easy@Home Nicotine Urine Test (5-Pack)

Designed to detect cotinine, the primary metabolite of nicotine, the Easy@Home Nicotine Urine Test helps users determine nicotine usage from vaping, tobacco, and cigarettes. With a cut-off level of 200 ng/mL, this test is highly sensitive and delivers fast results in the privacy of one's home.

Detects Nicotine Metabolite (Cotinine) : Screens for cotinine with a 200 ng/mL cut-off for reliable nicotine detection.

At-Home Convenience : Easy to administer with clear instructions and no need for lab services.

Fast Results : Provides results within 5 minutes, ensuring prompt and accurate testing. Versatile Applications : Suitable for personal monitoring, smoking cessation tests, non-smoker verification for insurance purposes, and nicotine-free workplaces.

“We are thrilled to bring our Nicotine Urine Test to Walmart customers, making it easier for individuals and families to monitor nicotine exposure,” said Li Zou, COO of Easy Healthcare Corporation.“With vaping on the rise, our test provides quick and discreet detection of nicotine use, helping to promote healthier lifestyles.”

2. Easy@Home 5-Panel Instant Urine Drug Test (5-Pack)

The Easy@Home 5-Panel Instant Urine Drug Test offers comprehensive screening for five of the most commonly used drugs, including Marijuana (THC), Cocaine (COC), Opiates (OPI 2000), Amphetamines (AMP), and Benzodiazepines (BZO). This multi-drug test delivers results within minutes, making it an ideal choice for personal use, pre-employment screenings, and maintaining drug-free environments.

Multi-Drug Detection : Screens for five major drugs, providing a comprehensive overview.

Quick and Reliable : Delivers results in 5 minutes, allowing users to take action quickly.

Convenient : Test privately at home, no lab visits needed. Versatile : Perfect for personal testing, workplace drug screenings, or rehabilitation programs.

“Our 5-Panel Instant Urine Drug Test is designed to provide reliable, fast results for those who need to monitor or detect drug use and to track their detox process,” said Zou.“Available now in select Walmart stores, this kit empowers users to test for multiple drugs from the comfort of home.”

Availability

Both the Nicotine Urine Test (5-pack) and the 5-Panel Instant Urine Drug Test (5-pack) are now available for purchase in select Walmart stores and on with convenient shipping options. Customers can explore the full range of innovative at-home testing solutions by visiting Text>Easy@Home -

About Easy@Home

Easy@Home is dedicated to delivering high-quality, user-friendly personal healthcare products that empower people to take control of their well-being from the comfort of home. Known for exceptional accuracy and reliability, Easy@Home is trusted by families, employers, and healthcare professionals nationwide. Our unmatched commitment to customer satisfaction sets us apart; a supportive, knowledgeable team is always on hand to provide guidance, making each step effortless and reassuring. With rigorous testing standards and a commitment to quality, Easy@Home delivers dependable results-making it the go-to choice for individuals, families, and businesses seeking reliable at-home health solutions. For more information, visit Text> and Text> .

