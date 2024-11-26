Vyrian Inc. Launches Vyrian Engineering Labs (VEL), An ISO 17025 Certified Lab Offering AS6171 Anti-Counterfeit Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vyrian Engineering Labs conducts ISO 17025-certified testing, ensuring reliable, counterfeit-free electronic components for critical industries.

Vyrian Engineering Labs (VEL) delivers advanced AS6171-compliant testing to combat counterfeit components, ensuring quality & reliability for critical sectors.

- Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vyrian Incorporated , a leading semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider to global companies, announced the formal restructuring of its testing division into Vyrian Engineering Labs (VEL), an independent laboratory services provider. This expansion addresses one of the largest challenges facing the aerospace, transportation, IT, medical and commercial industries today-securing reliable anti-counterfeit component testing.

VEL now independently provides an extensive“Test-as-a-Service” (TaaS) solution supported by cutting-edge in-house testing equipment and a highly skilled engineering workforce. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to ensuring product authenticity and compliance with the stringent test requirements of AS6171, and laboratory quality standards of ISO 17025.

“The testing department's transition into an independent laboratory operation is a strategic milestone for our company” stated Vyrian CEO, Tony Sivasothy.“Vyrian has strong brand recognition in the distribution space and has earned manufacturers' trust. The launch of VEL will now give these partners who already trust our services direct access to our high-level testing expertise across their products and projects. This formal restructuring establishes a clear line between our distribution and testing services which is absolutely essential for maintaining impartiality and trust.”

The expanded lab offers a wide range of testing services including remarking and resurfacing testing, radiological testing, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) testing, electrical testing, decapsulation, and more. VEL provides testing services at both its Houston and Hong Kong facilities, with VEL Hong Kong's ISO 17025 accreditation is scheduled to follow Houston's in 2025.

About Vyrian Incorporated

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor , electromechanical and computer hardware components. Vyrian's QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component non-conformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.

About Vyrian Engineering Labs (VEL)

Vyrian Engineering Labs (VEL) specializes in advanced component testing and authentication services through its Test as a Service (TaaS) offering. As an ISO 17025-accredited facility, VEL provides comprehensive AS6171-compliant testing services to global manufacturing teams. Backed by cutting-edge, precision technologies and a highly skilled engineering team, VEL is a trusted partner in combating counterfeit components across critical aerospace, transportation, IT, medical, and commercial sectors.

For more about Vyrian, please visit our website .

For Press Inquiries: ...

Audrey Sivasothy

Vyrian Incorporated

866-874-0598

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.