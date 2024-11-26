Join Boca A Boca And Special Guests For A Wine Pairing Anniversary Like No Other - Fitzrovia, London

(MENAFN- Pressat) Join Boca a Boca and Special Guests for a Wine Pairing Anniversary Like No Other in Fitzrovia, London.

Boca a Boca , a refined Spanish restaurant and wine bar in Fitzrovia, London, has teamed up with Familia Torres winemakers and host Martin Alejandro Herrera to celebrate Wine Pairing Anniversary Dinner, marking our first anniversary in the heart of London's Fitzrovia.

On November 28th , our Head Chef, Suso Lopez, will craft an unforgettable set menu paired with the Drinks International award winner for The World's Most Admired Wine Brand 2024 @familiatorreswines @familiatorres1870 as part of an exquisite wine-tasting experience.

Since 1870, Familia Torres has grown to become Spain's leading winemaker. Renowned globally for their commitment to innovative blends of modern and traditional flavours, we believe there's no better partner to encapsulate the spirit of Boca a Boca.

Our restaurant was established with the aim of crafting a culinary journey infused with stories from every corner of Spain, and now we want to celebrate the first year of our own wonderful journey with you!

You'll be treated to a five-course traditional Spanish feast, and every dish will be expertly paired with wines exclusively selected from Familia Torres' renowned collection.

To make our anniversary even more special, Martin Alejandro Herrera will be joining us as host for the evening to complete the full wine-tasting experience.

You have helped to make our first year in Fitzrovia so special, and we would be delighted for you to join us and enjoy the very best of Spain's culinary delights in style!

Your night will begin with a welcome drink and tapas to perfectly set the mood before our chef takes you on a guided tour of the region's finest dishes, hailing from some of Iberia's most characterful places and all within the comfort of Fitzrovia.