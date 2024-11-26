Air Defense, Sanctions Against Russia And Decisive Deterrence Of“Axis Of Evil” - FM Of Ukraine On G7

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs more air defense systems, ammunition, tougher sanctions against Russia and decisive steps to contain the Russia-Iran-DPRK axis.

This was stated by Foreign Andrii Sybiha following the G7 ministerial meeting in Rome, Ukrinform reports.

“Today at G7 ministerial I thanked allies for their support and urged them to stand firm in the face of Russian aggression and blackmail. We need more air defense, ammunition, and other equipment, tougher sanctions on Russia, and strong steps to deter the Russia-Iran-DPRK axis,” the Foreign Minister wrote.

As Ukrinform reported, Sybiha is on a visit to Italy.

On November 26, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held in Brussels at the initiative of Ukraine in connection with Russia's first use of an experimental ballistic missile on the territory of Ukraine. The meeting at NATO headquarters will be held at the level of ambassadors.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna said that the Ukrainian side plans to use the NATO-Ukraine Council platform to inform the Allies about the missile attacks and the need to strengthen air defense capabilities.

