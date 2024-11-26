MEP Security Subcommittee: Unsustainable Peace Will Cost More Than Supporting Ukraine Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The French need to explain the importance of supporting Ukraine, and the French authorities should only increase it, as an unbalanced peace, without taking into account Ukraine's position, will cost Europe much more in the long run.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Natalie Loiseau, the longtime head of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense.

“When I talk to the French, I constantly emphasize that if you wait, and if, for some reason, an unbalanced peace is established, then tomorrow the Russian threat will cost you much more than supporting Ukraine today. And, you know, ordinary people are often smarter than politicians,” says Loiseau.

She also says that French citizens themselves continue to have sympathy for Ukraine.

“And this is somewhat paradoxical, because, for example, many of them voted for the far right in the last election, and we know that the far right is very pro-Russian, and among these people we have many supporters of Ukraine. I'm talking about voters, not responsible politicians,” the MEP emphasizes.

In her opinion, the attitude of the new French government and the authorities in general to the need to support Ukraine has not changed, but France's military assistance could be more significant.

“There are no changes in France's Ukrainian policy. Firstly, because our foreign policy is a priority responsibility of the president. Secondly, because Jean-Noël Barrot and the Minister of Europe Benjamin Addad are fully convinced of the need to help Ukraine. And Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu remains the same. And he has already done a lot for Ukraine. I am personally convinced that those in Europe who talk about rebuilding Ukraine must understand that rebuilding begins with stopping the destruction. For me, the issue of military assistance is an absolute priority. From this point of view, I would like my country to do even more for Ukraine,” Natalie Loiseau emphasized.

As reported, the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu stated that France is ready to train more Ukrainian soldiers , as well as the consent of the Ukrainian side, represented by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Photo: EP