NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Kiyomi McMiller (The Product)

announced today- Kiyomi McMiller, 5-star Rutgers university women's recruit, and The Jordan Brand first HS nil appointed well known sports executive, promoter, and former CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe as advisor to executive team. Leonard states, "Really excited to work with Kiyomi whom I think is the most exciting and the most skilled woman in all of college basketball, she's must-see TV."

Kiyomi McMiller is the key and entertainment of women's basketball, playing at Rutgers University in The BigTen Network with her shifty handles, flashy dribbling, and accurate shooting, averaging 17 points per game 2.5 assists 1 steal 1.1 blocks 2.7 rebounds on 23.8 minutes.

According to Sparkle Callahan CEO & Head of Communications: "Leonard Ellerbe is the missing piece to Kiyomi executive team. We are excited to have Leonard on board. He has a proven background of working with the greatest in sports, such as "Floyd Mayweather" and the face of boxing "Gervontaa Davis." It was destined for him to be a part of the executive team to work with another great! Kiyomi is in her own lane women's basketball has never seen. It is an honor to work with her and continue to witness the impact she already has in women's basketball and years to come, Kiyomi is "The Product." Kiyomi McMiller continues to set the bar high for other women in sports with her style of play in women's basketball. The multifaceted point guard phenomenon style of play is rare in womens basketball. Kiyomi attorney Lisa Bonner Esq. states "It's Simple! I believe in Kiyomi and having Leonard Ellerbe a part of the executive team is a huge win, as a Trio we are going to create history together, Kiyomi has now!"

Leonard Ellerbe is a veteran and well-known sports executive and boxing promoter who formerly spearheaded the career of the highest paying athlete in the world professional boxer "Floyd Mayweather." As CEO of Mayweather Promotions for over two decades, Leonard lead the undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather to becoming the most lucrative pay-per-view attraction of all time in an any sport. As of result of Leonard Ellerbe efforts Floyd Mayweather generated approximately 24 million pay-per-view buys and $1.67 billion in revenue throughout his career. In addition, Leonard promoted the two biggest boxing events of all time, landed Floyd major appearance on "Dancing with The Stars, WWE Broadcasts and was dedicated and strategic with building Mayweather promotions largely independent and negotiating deals/endorsements. Leonard Ellerbe historical past leadership to Floyd Mayweather has created history and a challenge for others to imitate. However, currently Leonard Ellerbe continues to dominant the world of sports with representing 3 Division boxing champ and the face of boxing "Gervontaa Davis" and his new appointed role as advisor for the 5 star women's basketball Rutgers University recruit and Jordan Brand athlete "Kiyomi McMiller."

