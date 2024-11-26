VETERAN ENTREPRENEURSHIP TAKES CENTER STAGE AT WARRIOR RISING SALT LAKE CITY BUSINESS SHOWER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, Warrior Rising, the nation's leading nonprofit supporting veteran entrepreneurs, hosted a transformative Business Shower in Salt Lake City. The event featured a weekend of education, mentorship, and pitching opportunities designed to empower veteran-owned businesses to thrive. Often overlooked, veterans drive business success through their resourcefulness and provide an incredible source of innovation and true entrepreneurial fuel for the nation's economy.

The weekend kicked off with pitch preparation sessions at the Salt Lake City headquarters of Wells Fargo, followed by a day of seminars at Goldman Sachs Salt Lake headquarters. These sessions provided 12 veteran-owned businesses with access to professional insights in entrepreneurship and business development to hone their pitches. The weekend culminated in a live pitch competition at the iconic Eccles Theater, where the top three finalists-David Spencer of Curate Labs, Maryam Khazree of RXPharmacist, and Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon of My Home-presented their businesses to an audience of more than 2,000 attendees. My Home was awarded a $150,000 grant as the top competitor, due, in part, to a surprise last-minute show of support by an impressed and generous donor

Lindsey Chrismon, of MyHome, commented, "Warrior Rising has been a true game-changer for MyHome's trajectory. While the grant will undoubtedly help us elevate MyHome to the next level, the real value lies in the connections and unwavering support we've gained from this incredible tribe. Veterans are often overlooked in the entrepreneurial world, but Warrior Rising is changing that narrative. They've provided a world-class stage and platform with global reach to champion veteran-led businesses, and we couldn't be more grateful to carry that mantle. This event was the most professional and high-stakes pitch competition we've ever experienced, and we're deeply honored to have been part of it!"

The event raised an impressive $1.2 million in support of Warrior Rising's programs, which provide critical resources for veteran entrepreneurs, with over 80% of funds going directly to programs. Warrior Rising has served more than 13,000 veterans and their family members in 2024 alone, making strides in helping military families establish businesses and create a new generation of American innovators.

Organizations like Warrior Rising are shifting the nation's focus on supporting veterans and their family members in entrepreneurship and innovation through education, mentorship, and a solid source of support. .

Warrior Rising's Executive Director, Jason Van Camp, remarked: "A significant portion of our success comes from the steadfast support of communities like that in Salt Lake City. The sons and daughters of this city have continuously helped make our events special for our nation's most valuable asset-our veterans."

The event's success was made possible by flagship sponsors including Siegfried and Jensen, Prime Corporate Services, Wells Fargo, and Previ. Attendees were also treated to a free performance by comedian Nate Bargatze, adding a unique and memorable touch to the weekend.

Warrior Rising is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering military veterans and their families through entrepreneurship. By providing educational resources, mentorship, and financial support, Warrior Rising helps veterans succeed in business ownership. Learn more at .

Founded by Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon, My Home is a business dedicated to creating personalized, adaptive home solutions for individuals and families seeking to optimize their living spaces. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric design, My Home aims to bring comfort and functionality into homes nationwide, making life better for everyone.

