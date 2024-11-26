Stem Cells, Superstars, And Supershow: WWE Superstar Elias Set To Face Off At Wrestlecade Supershow 2024 This Weekend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADIA Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA) is proud to announce that this weekend, Jeff Sciullo, known in the wrestling world as Elias from WWE and business partner to ADIA Nutrition in their Cement Factory venture, will compete against Psycho Boy Fodder at the 2024 WrestleCade SuperShow. Psycho Boy Fodder and his team manage the marketing as well as the website design for Cement Factory. This match, organized by a third party, showcases the diverse interests of ADIA Nutrition's partners but is not affiliated with the company's medical or business ventures.

"While our focus is on healthcare innovation, this wrestling event is a fun, personal celebration for Jeff and his team," stated Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "We wish them all the best in their match!"







ADIA Nutrition's medical division, ADIA Med, is on track to open its pioneering Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) clinic for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) by Christmas. Located in Winter Park, Florida, this facility will also introduce experimental treatments using umbilical cord stem cells, marking a significant advancement in regenerative medicine.

The Regenerative HOPE of Stem Cells

Stem cells are at the forefront of regenerative medicine due to studies that show their extraordinary capacity to repair, regenerate, or even replace damaged tissues. Their ability to differentiate into various cell types offers potential treatments for a broad spectrum of conditions, from heart disease and stroke to diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases.

Umbilical cord

Focus on Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) for Homologous Use

ADIA Med will particularly explore the use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs), especially from Umbilical Cord sources, for homologous use. These cells are multipotent stromal cells found in tissues like bone marrow, adipose tissue, and the umbilical cord. MSCs are known for:



Immunomodulatory Properties : MSCs may be able to regulate the immune system, which is crucial for managing autoimmune diseases by potentially reducing inflammation.

Tissue Repair : They have the potential ability to differentiate into various cell types, aiding in tissue regeneration, which could be beneficial for neurological repair. Paracrine Effects : MSCs secrete growth factors and cytokines that could stimulate local tissue repair and regeneration, supporting recovery without necessarily transforming into the tissue type.



Homologous use under FDA regulations allows MSCs to be used in ways consistent with their natural biological functions, which might simplify the regulatory pathway for these treatments compared to non-homologous uses.









Introducing ADIA Labs LLC

To support the clinic's operations and expansion into informed consent treatments, ADIA Nutrition has established "ADIA Labs LLC." This new entity will distribute umbilical cord stem cells to doctors and clinics nationwide, ensuring a high-quality supply for clinical use. "ADIA Labs LLC is our commitment to bringing innovative stem cell therapies to those who need them," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. Further details will be shared as developments unfold.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

ADIA Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, ADIA Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: